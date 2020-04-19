"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/19 In our broadcast hosted by Jane Pauley, David Pogue looks at a historic collaboration between tech rivals Apple and Google to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Plus: Jill Schlesinger looks at the increasing demand facing food banks; John Blackstone “visits” with singer-songwriter Randy Newman, whose latest song is about self-isolation; Lee Cowan talks with artist Kadir Nelson; Erin Moriarty meets the cast of “Mrs. America,” a new TV series about the fight over the Equal Rights Amendment; Ted Koppel examines the crisis of COVID-19 in our nation’s jails and prisons; and Mo Rocca explores what Zoom conference calls reveal about our homes.