Netflix and the management style behind its success In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, spells out his highly-unorthodox management style, a radical candor inspired by his marriage counseling. In their first joint television interview, Hastings and his co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, talk with Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" about Netflix's innovative company culture whose "honesty is the best policy" creed has helped catapult the streaming service to exponential growth as a leading film and TV production studio.