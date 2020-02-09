Calendar: Week of February 10

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern celebrates her 53rd birthday.

Laura Dern received her first Oscar nomination for the 1991 film "Rambling Rose," as a young woman who saunters into the life of a young Southern boy (Lukas Haas):



Tuesday brings the New Hampshire presidential primary.





Wednesday is opening day of the "Harlem Art Then and Now" art exhibit in New York City.



Thursday kicks off Chicago Theater Week, offering discounted tickets to more than 100 performances all across "that toddlin' town."





Friday is St. Valentine's Day ... the traditional day for lovers.





And Saturday is International Childhood Cancer Day, aimed at raising awareness of the disease that strikes some 300,000 young people worldwide every year.

New hope for children with cancer

