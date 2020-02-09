Calendar: Week of February 10

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern celebrates her 53rd birthday.
- Follow @lauradern on Twitter
Laura Dern received her first Oscar nomination for the 1991 film "Rambling Rose," as a young woman who saunters into the life of a young Southern boy (Lukas Haas):
Tuesday brings the New Hampshire presidential primary.
- What to know about early voting in the 2020 presidential primaries (CBS News, 1/26/20)
- New Hampshire voters shrug off Iowa caucuses fiasco (CBS News, 2/5/20)
- Iowa and New Hampshire won't cancel 2020 GOP primaries (CBS News, 9/11/19)
Wednesday is opening day of the "Harlem Art Then and Now" art exhibit in New York City.
- "Harlem Art Then and Now: A Celebration of Community and Contemporary Art," at the Harlem State Office Building, New York (Feb. 7-March 27)
Thursday kicks off Chicago Theater Week, offering discounted tickets to more than 100 performances all across "that toddlin' town."
- Chicago Theatre Week, Feb. 13-23 (League of Chicago Theatres)
- What to see at Chicago Theater Week 2020 (Time Out Magazine)
Friday is St. Valentine's Day ... the traditional day for lovers.
- David Edelstein: Classic romantic movies for Valentine's Day ("Sunday Morning," 02/14/16)
- Paul Reiser on "irritating" Valentine's Day ("Sunday Morning," 02/14/16)
- Jim Gaffigan on Valentine's Day ("Sunday Morning," 02/08/15)
- XOXO: Is writing love letters a lost art? ("Sunday Morning, 02/14/16)
- Making sense of aphrodisiacs ("Sunday Morning, 02/15/15)
- Gallery: Romance on screen - Passions and longings (CBS News)
And Saturday is International Childhood Cancer Day, aimed at raising awareness of the disease that strikes some 300,000 young people worldwide every year.
- International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), February 15
- World Child Cancer
- Childhood Cancers (National Cancer Institute)
- Cancer in Children (American Cancer Society)
Story produced by Charis Satchell.