"Sunday Morning” Matinee: “A Chorus Line in Quarantine” As Broadway goes dark during the coronavirus pandemic, dancers have not let their passion go without an outlet. In this video conceived by Jeffrey Schecter and edited by Heather Parcells, they and 42 fellow cast members from the 2006 Broadway revival of “A Chorus Line” – each living in lockdown in locales across the U.S. and in Australia and Japan – perform the show’s opening dance in living rooms, backyards, empty streets and parking lots, which are cut together into “one singular sensation,” in a performance by turns nostalgic, humorous and unifying.