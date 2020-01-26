Calendar: Week of January 27

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Holocaust Memorial Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Auschwitz survivor's message to the Nazis



On Tuesday, actor Alan Alda turns 84.



Wednesday kicks off the 25th annual Winterfest and National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.



To watch scenes from Winterfest click on the video embed below:



Thursday sees the dedication ceremony for the Gwen Ifill Black Heritage Forever Stamp, honoring the pioneering journalist who died in 2016.





Friday marks the 80th anniversary of the day Ida May Fuller, of Ludlow, Vermont, received America's very first Social Security check (check no. 00-000-001). It was for $22.54.



Below: A 1939 education film produced by the Social Security Administration, "Social Security for the People," about the brand-new Social Security Act:



And Saturday is Day One of National African-American History Month.



Story produced by Robert Marston.