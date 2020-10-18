Splitting hairs: Jim Gaffigan on blondes' bad rap

Did you hear about the Vikings? No, not the Minnesota Vikings, the Viking Vikings.

Apparently, the Vikings were not blonde! There was some sweeping gene study that discovered that those conquerors of Europe in the 8th through the 11th century were not blonde Scandinavians; they were probably just brown- and black-haired guys.

So, Vikings didn't have blonde hair. Who cares? Well, I do!

Because as you can see, I'm a guy with blonde hair. Well, I'm a guy with thinning blonde hair. My point is that being a blonde guy is not that cool or associated with much positivity.

And I'm not just talking about the whole World War II propaganda stuff. Even as a child, whenever there was a bad guy in a movie, he always had blonde hair. Even in "Planet of the Apes" the most evil ape was, of course, a blonde ape.

And it wasn't just my childhood. The Malfoys and the Lannisters were evil, horrible people ... that had blonde hair.

In the television show "True Blood," a show about vampires, the most evil vampire had blonde hair.

That makes sense.

Now, I'm not saying the real Vikings were angels. Maybe they were House Slytheran or a Kobra Kai, but they seemed to possess a certain nobility and mystique. The Vikings had the most awe-inspiring funerals.

And, now we know they didn't have blonde hair.

... I'm just a weirdo.



See also:



For more info:



Story produced by Julie Kracov. Editor: Emanuele Secci.