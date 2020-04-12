Coronavirus Updates
Madeleine Albright on an alliance to fight pandemics
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, author of "Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir," talks about the need for an alliance to gain victory over COVID-19.
