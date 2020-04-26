Comfort clothes: Fashion for the self-isolating In these anxious times, those living in lockdown may favor dressing down, wearing easy, comfortable clothes even while on Zoom calls. Nancy Giles talks with designer Michael Kors and Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan, and writer Laura Lippman about what homebound people are now wearing; how donning a favorite blazer, dress or pair of sneakers can boost confidence. Giles also finds out from Bloomingdale’s Sophia Tang what people are now ordering to wear while at home, all the time.