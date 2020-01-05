Calendar: Week of January 6

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is set to begin in New York.
Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the start of a series of terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and other targets in Paris that left 17 dead.
On Wednesday Elvis Presley would have been 85.
Elvis Presley performs "That's All Right" in his 1968 Special "Elvis":
Thursday kicks off SF Sketchfest, the 19th annual San Francisco Comedy Festival.
Friday is the deadline for the FBI to tell the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court how it plans to prevent future wiretap application abuses, such as those discovered in the case of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
And Saturday brings the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards ceremony, including a Career Achievement Award for comedian Elaine May.
Story produced by Robert Marston.