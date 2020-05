Adapting to isolation The forced isolation brought about by stay-at-home orders poses an unnatural state for human beings conditioned to thrive on social interactions, but our experience of being alone could just inspire a new way of living. Lee Cowan talks with professors of sociology and genomics, and with a Benedictine monk, about how to adapt to the stresses of this period of isolation, and explores how some people are coping via hobbies, such as sketching, baking or quilting.