Vanity Fair’s special issue Next month Vanity Fair, best known for great reads and great photography chronicling Hollywood and high society, will release a special issue featuring contributors of color on almost every page. "Sunday Morning" contributor Mark Whitaker talks with bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates (who is the issue's guest editor) and editor-in-chief Radhika Jones about how the magazine is capturing the cultural zeitgeist, and how a summer of protests might represent a turning point for race relations in America.