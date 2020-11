Leonard Lauder on Estée Lauder, as mother and icon The chairman emeritus and former CEO of the global beauty behemoth Estée Lauder Companies talks with correspondent Alina Cho about his new memoir, "The Company I Keep," a book that is equal parts biography, business tome, philanthropy, and tribute to his mother, Estée Lauder (a woman who founded a cosmetics empire in her kitchen), and all the wisdom he's picked up along the way.