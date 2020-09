Jackie Robinson, George Shuba, and the "handshake of the century" In 1946, when the trailblazing Jackie Robinson hit his first homer for a Dodgers farm team in an otherwise all-White league, one player, George “Shotgun” Shuba, shook his hand – an act that was by turns normal and groundbreaking. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with sculptor Marc Mellon about his statue honoring that momentous exchange.