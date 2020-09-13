"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/13 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner examines how America’s response to the coronavirus has been politicized. Plus: Lee Cowan visits Drew Barrymore on the set of her new daytime talk show; Rita Braver explores Washington, D.C.’s newest memorial, dedicated to Allied Commander and President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Tracy Smith finds out how Keith Urban has continued to make music during the pandemic; Mo Rocca looks at the history of presidential portraits; and Serena Alstchul meets with amateur astrophotographers capturing the wonders of the night sky.