Nourishing on a grand scale: One chef's effort to feed India As the pandemic forced chef Vikas Khanna to put much of his cooking empire on hold, the Michelin star-winning restaurateur, cookbook author and TV host has mobilized an army half a world away to battle hunger in his native India. His #FeedIndia initiative has provided 50 million meals so far, all coordinated from his New York City apartment. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.