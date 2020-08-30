The police use of less-lethal force As protests against police brutality continue around the country, so, too, have people been injured and maimed by what police call "less-lethal" weapons. While most police departments have access to tools designed to control crowds, experts say few are offered any significant training in how to use them. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks into the lethality of such police weapons, and talks with a protester and journalist whose lives have been changed upon being struck by projectiles intended to be non-lethal.