“Sunday Morning” Matinee: On-Site Opera Since 2012, the New York City-based On-Site Opera has presented immersive operatic experiences in site-specific settings, from the Bronx Zoo to Harlem’s Cotton Club. The act of taking opera to new places has been affected by the pandemic, so they are now bringing opera to YOU, in special telephone concerts. In this rehearsal performance recorded especially for “CBS Sunday Morning,” soprano Jennifer Zetlan and pianist David Shimoni perform Beethoven’s “Auf dem Hügel sitz ich spähend.” For more info visit osopera.org.