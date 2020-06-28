Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Texas Coronavirus
Migrant Children Order
Rapper Huey Killed
D.C. Statehood Vote
Dr. Fauci On Coronavirus
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Ex-FDA chief expects deaths from COVID-19 to rise again amid "major epidemics"
Pence says young people are contributing to spike in COVID cases
S. Carolina's Tim Scott condemns "terrible" video Trump shared
The race to find a COVID-19 vaccine
Inslee faults Trump for not pushing masks amid "critical" resurgence
Jim Gaffigan on getting the whole lockdown thing wrong
Majority of Americans agree with Black Lives Matter: CBS News poll
NYC marks 50th anniversary of Pride amid pandemic
All her sons: Ruth Coker Burks, the "Cemetery Angel"
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Nature: California's Mono Lake
"Sunday Morning" takes us to Mono Lake, east of Yosemite in California, known for its salty waters and mineral deposits. Videographer: Jamie McDonald.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue