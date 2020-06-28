All her sons When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, Ruth Coker Burks – who'd inherited 262 plots in a family cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas – became a mother of sorts to countless sons, many abandoned by families and churches because they were suffering from what was then called "the gay cancer" – and in many cases she gave them a final resting place. Seth Doane reports on the woman who has been called "The Cemetery Angel," who gave – and received – so many precious gifts. (This report, originally broadcast December 1, 2019, received an Excellence in Journalism Award from NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.)