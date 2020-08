"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Jeannette" "Jeannette" is a new Broadway-bound pop musical about Jeannette Rankin, the first female Member of Congress, who served as a representative of Montana beginning even before women had won the right to vote nationwide. In this video for "Sunday Morning," the cast of "Jeannette" performs the debut song from the show, "Heart and Soul." Music and lyrics by Ari Afsar; book by Lauren M. Gunderson.