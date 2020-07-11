Recipe: Dominique Crenn's Tomato & Basil 3.0

Chef Dominique Crenn, the owner of San Francisco's three-Michelin star-winning Atelier Crenn offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her interpretation of this perennial favorite.

Tomato & Basil 3.0

Tomato Raisins (3 per)

Making sure your water is lightly salted and at a rolling boil, blanch, shock and peel tomatoes.

Gently toss in olive oil and place on a pass tray. Cover each tray with 2 sprigs thyme, 1 clove garlic and 1 shallot, sliced. Dehydrate at 126F for 24 hours turning half way through to ensure even dehydration.

Demi Sec (2 per)

Making sure your water is lightly salted and at a rolling boil blanch, shock and peel tomatoes.

Gently toss in olive oil and place on a pass tray. Cover each tray with 2 sprigs thyme, 1 clove garlic and 1 shallot, sliced. Dehydrate at 126F for 6 hours turning half way through to ensure even dehydration.

Confit Tomato (2 per)

Making sure your water is lightly salted and at a rolling boil blanch, shock and peel tomatoes.

Place tomatoes into an appropriately sized container and cover with olive oil. Place 1 sprig of thyme, the peel of 1 lemon, 4 garlic cloves and 1 sliced shallot in the container. Place in a 126C Dehydrator for 1 hour.

Raw Tomato (3 per)

Using a pairing knife gently peel tomatoes. Hold at room temperature until service.

Melon Gel

350 grams Melon vinegar

1 ea Melon

10 g Garlic

40 g Ginger

50 g Jalapeno

3 g Lime Zest

40 g Lime juice

35 g Lemon juice

80 g Shallots

Peel, deseed and cut melon into large pieces. Grill melon pieces on high heat. Add the rest of the ingredients and smoke for 30 minutes. Cool, vacuum seal to infuse. Let sit over night. Strain through coffee filter. Set with a fish gelatin ratio of 8% total weight.

Tomato Water

Place whole heirloom tomatoes and any raw tomato trim into a Robot-Coupe and pulse. Season the end product with 0.5% salt and let marinate for 2 hrs. Once marinated, hang in a cheesecloth lined perforated pan overnight.

Tomato Gel

350 g Tomato water

3 g Lemon Juice

4 g Smoked Salt

4 g Sherry Vinegar

4 g Shiro Dashi

Bring half of the mixture to a simmer. Set with 2% Gelatin and place in the cooler.

Tomato Puree

Blanch and peel 5 lbs of tomatoes. Roast uncovered in a 204C oven stirring often. Continue until evenly caramelized and dry. Cool down.

Tomato Sorbet

200 g Melon Juice

5 g Toasted Nori

650 g Roasted Tomato Puree

100 g Lemon Juice

75 g Corn Syrup

45 g Glucose

5 g Salt

3 g Rice WIne Vinegar

3 g Sherry Vinegar

5 % Corn Malto Powder

Cold steep toasted nori in melon juice for 12 hrs. Strain the nori and blend the infusion with the rest of the ingredients until smooth. Strain and spin over an ice bath. Place into a paco jet and freeze.

Once completely frozen, spin and place back into the freezer. When the texture is correct, quenelle using the small quenelle spoon and hot water onto a frozen/parchment lined pass tray. Place back into the freezer until service.

Service Notes:

Tomato Powder - Terra Spice

Herbs:

Basil

Citrus Marigold

Elderflower

Smoked crème fraîche

Seasoned with lemon Juice & smoked salt

Raw tomato marinade

Marinated in shiro dashi, colutura, lemon, sea salt, and olio santo.



For more info: