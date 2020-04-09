From 1992: Father and son: Guitarists Bucky Pizzarelli and John Pizzarelli As a singer John Pizzarelli has been crooning classic standards by such legendary artists as Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. As a guitar player he had an even closer inspiration: his father, jazz guitarist John “Bucky” Pizzarelli. The two talked with “Sunday Morning” correspondent Billy Taylor about their musical collaboration (which would evolve into several albums together) in a story originally broadcast on June 28, 1992. [Bucky Pizzarelli died on April 1, 2020 at age 94.]