On February 16, 1905, America's first Esperanto club was founded in Boston.

Polish physician L.L. Zamenhof created the new and simple language a few years before, an attempt at a universal language that would help bring the world's people together.

Though that hasn't quite happened, Esperanto isn't entirely unheard.

The year 1966 saw future "Star Trek" star William Shatner boldly go where few had gone before in "Incubus," a low-budget film spoken entirely in Esperanto:



Today the internet offers many Esperanto "covers" of some familiar songs, including David Bowie's hit, "Space Oddity":

Terkontrol', Majoro Tom

Terkontrol', Majoro Tom

Prenu la pilolojn kaj la kaskon metu jam



And the group Esperanto-USA says more than a million people have taken an online Esperanto course since its launch five years ago.

The dream lives on!



