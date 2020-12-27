CBS News December 27, 2020, 9:22 AM

The year in review: 2020's most popular songs, books and Google searches

Look Back at 2020: Top books, music and Google searches
Look Back at 2020: Top books, music and Googl... 01:07

"Sunday Morning" reviews the tops in pop culture and more from the past year.

Top Songs

From the Billboard Hot 100

1. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Audio) by TheWeekndVEVO on YouTube

2. "Circles" by Post Malone

Circles by Post Malone - Topic on YouTube

3. "The Box" by Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch - The Box [Official Music Video] by Roddy Ricch on YouTube

4. "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now (Official Music Video) by Dua Lipa on YouTube

5. "Rockstar" by DaBaby (Featuring Roddy Ricch)

DaBaby - Rockstar feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video) by DaBaby on YouTube

Top-selling Books

(BookScan through 12/17/20)

Adult Fiction:

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
3. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng
4. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins
5. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham

Adult Nonfiction:

1. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama
2. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump
3. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
4. "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" by Robin DiAngelo
5. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines

Word of the Year

(Merriam-Webster)

Pandemic

Top Google Searches of 2020

(Google Trends)

1. Coronavirus
2. Election results
3. Kobe Bryant

Top "How to Make" Google Searches of 2020

(Vox.com)

How to make…

1. Hand sanitizer
2. Face mask with fabric
3. Whipped coffee
4. Mask with bandana
5. Mask without sewing

       
Story produced by Aria Shavelson. Editor: Steven Tyler.

      
See also: 

"Where the Crawdads Sing" author Delia Owens 07:43
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.