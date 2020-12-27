The year in review: 2020's most popular songs, books and Google searches

"Sunday Morning" reviews the tops in pop culture and more from the past year.
Top Songs
From the Billboard Hot 100
1. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
2. "Circles" by Post Malone
3. "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
4. "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa
5. "Rockstar" by DaBaby (Featuring Roddy Ricch)
Top-selling Books
(BookScan through 12/17/20)
Adult Fiction:
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
3. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng
4. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins
5. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham
Adult Nonfiction:
1. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama
2. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump
3. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
4. "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" by Robin DiAngelo
5. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines
Word of the Year
Pandemic
Top Google Searches of 2020
1. Coronavirus
2. Election results
3. Kobe Bryant
Top "How to Make" Google Searches of 2020
(Vox.com)
How to make…
1. Hand sanitizer
2. Face mask with fabric
3. Whipped coffee
4. Mask with bandana
5. Mask without sewing
