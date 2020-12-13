2020 gift ideas from Techno Claus

It's that time of year when our jolly old friend, Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue), arrives via chimney with a selection of gift ideas for the tech lovers on your holiday list.

Techno Claus enters from the fireplace, wearing a face mask (because it's 2020!)



Good morning, dear friends! It's been quite a year

The worst one that many remember, I fear

The fires, the protests, the voting, I mean

We needed all that, and the COVID-19?

The family has left out a plate of cookies, a glass of milk, and a bottle of hand sanitizer – how thoughtful!

It's hard to change focus to gifts, I admit

But maybe they might cheer you up just a bit.

I'm here once again bringing presents for all

Or at least those who like having tech to install!

ValueRays' 2020 heated mouse design warms to 99-120° Fahrenheit. CBS News

When winter is coming, to borrow a phrase,

It dries up the air and it shortens the days.

Your hand gets so cold from the chill in the house,

I give you pure genius – a self-heating mouse!

Two levels of heat, and a comf't'rable form,

At least that's one part of your body that's warm!

A night light is just one of the add-ons you can plug into the Alexa Echo Flex. CBS News

For technical gifts, you could do a lot worse

Than Amazon Echos – machines that converse.

But this one's so tiny! It takes zero space

And so cheap, you can stick 'em all over the place.

A night light, a clock – they sell add-ons, you see

Or just charge your phone in this here USB.

It answers your questions, controls all the lights

And settles all kinds of domestical fights.

Mr. Claus: "Alexa, do you rinse your dishes before you put them in the dishwasher?"

Alexa: "Recommend: Do not rinse/wash the dishes before you put them in the dishwasher."

Mr. Claus: "How many times I gotta tell her?"

The Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses' rechargeable battery will play music up to 5.5 hours - almost enough for a jog to the North Pole. CBS News

When you go outside, you could wear these (sunglasses), or those (earbuds) –

Or just put on audio glasses by Bose!

The sound from your phone comes out right by your ear.

You can even take phone calls! The mics are right here!

The sound is impressive! I must say, I'm shocked!

I also feel safer – my ears are not blocked.

FlipFlip will turn your :04-:15 second videos into flipbooks. CBS News

These young kids today! Sitting glued to their screens!

Why can't they watch videos not on machines?!

Check these out! They're flip books! They're your very own

Produced from short clips on computer or phone.

A few days thereafter, they're ready to flip

So cool and old-timey, they're practically hip!

Techno Claus shows off the iVict Clip-On Gooseneck Ring Light, which doubles as a light for more flattering Zoom calls and a desk lamp. CBS News

On Zoom calls, I'll tell you what gets me upset:

These people who look like a blank silhouette.

The problem's the window – the light shining through.

I certainly hope that that person's not you!

Put an end to your plight –

A dimmable ring of quite flattering light.

On the desk, it's a desk lamp; and on Zoom, you're a star

Let your colleagues find out how good-looking you are!

The Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as USB and HDMI inputs. CBS News

We all miss the movies, for that, I can vouch

But I can come pretty close here on the couch.

This minuscule thing's a projector! I swear!

And battery-powered, for films anywhere.

It's got all these apps, or you plug in a stick…

He starts watching a Christmas movie, sits back with popcorn and a seasonal beverage. He's clearly loving this.

Hey, I know this guy! It's my cousin, Saint Nick!

Farewell

You may or may not get the gifts I've advised;

There is something sweet about being surprised.

But one gift I promise you'll get, my dear friend:

The year 2020 will very soon … end!



For more info:



Story produced by Julie Kracov. Editor: George Pozderec.