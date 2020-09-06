"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, whose new book details the Bureau’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia; Lee Cowan visits broadcast legend Vin Scully and checks out some of his baseball memorabilia, soon to go up for auction; Lesley Stahl discusses Netflix’s unique corporate culture with co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings; Tracy Smith talks to reality TV star Paris Hilton about the REAL Paris Hilton; Jill Schlesinger looks at income inequality in the era of COVID-19; and Jim Axelrod offers a commentary in which he faces an uncomfortable truth about masks: they rob us of our smiles.