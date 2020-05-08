Reese Witherspoon's production company on how movies, TV may look post-COVID-19

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon's production company has been behind some of the biggest recent TV hits and movies. Now, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Witherspoon and her executive team at Hello Sunshine are having conversations about how production might look when TV and film sets reopen, she tells correspondent Rita Braver in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast Sunday, May 10.

"The culture's different," said Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine. "And it's going to be different going forward. … There's conversations across our company [around] 'How do we serve a new moment … when we come out of this crisis?'"

Hello Sunshine is an entertainment and media company that puts women at the center of every story, the executives said. The company has produced hit series like "Little Fires Everywhere," "The Morning Show" and "Big Little Lies."

But shooting a television show while socially distancing can be a challenge, they admit. "The thing we're most confused about is love scenes," Witherspoon said with a laugh.

Braver initially spoke with the Hello Sunshine team just before production shut down in Hollywood.

"We're passionate about every story we tell," said Lauren Neustadter, head of film and television. "We read it, and it ignites something inside of us."

Witherspoon also talks with Braver about the launch of the company; her popular book club; and how she gets through those moments when she feels like she cannot do one more thing.

"I really want to change things," she said. "I see younger women in our industry … and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see that they have … a beautiful idea of what the future can hold."

