Calendar: Week of March 2

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar: 

       
Monday kicks off National School Breakfast Week, celebrating the program that serves breakfast to more than 14 million schoolchildren every day.

       
Tuesday is Day One for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, billed as the largest of its kind. 

On Wednesday, the Library of Congress awards its Gershwin Prize for Popular Song to Garth Brooks, who, the Library says, has "elevated country music into a national anthem of the American people."

Thursday's the day magician and illusionist Penn Jillette turns into a 65-year-old.

Sundown Friday marks the start of the National Day of Unplugging, calling for 24 hours without a single digital device. (Yes, this means you!)

         
And Saturday brings the Chocolate Fantasy Gala in Albuquerque, a showcase for sumptuous chocolate sculptures, to benefit the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation. 

