Notable deaths in 2020

    • Christopher Tolkien

      A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan. The Associated Press contributed to this gallery.

      Author J.R.R. Tolkien referred to his youngest son, Christopher Tolkien (November 21, 1924-January 16, 2020), as his "chief critic and collaborator." He was certainly the first fan, and first scholar, of Middle-earth. An audience for the author's mythical stories of hobbits and dragons as a youth, Christopher would become a cartographer of his father's monumental "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and ultimately the literary executor and general manager of the Tolkien Estate.

      Quitting his Oxford University professor's position following his father's death in 1973, Tolkien went about deciphering the 70 boxes' worth of manuscripts, notes, poems and loose pages that his father has amassed over the years, and edited a plethora of new or restored works, beginning with the 1977 publication of "The Silmarillion," which had been unfinished at the time of his father's passing. Other books included "Unfinished Tales" (1980), the 12-volume "The History of Middle-earth" (1983-96), and "The Children of Húrin" (2007).

      Protective of his father's literary legacy, he saw the explosion of interest worldwide in the "Lord of the Rings" with the release, in 2001-03, of Peter Jackson's groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning trilogy of films, though he was dismissive of the result. "They gutted the book," he told Le Monde in 2012, "making it an action movie for 15- to 25-year-olds."

      Credit: The Tolkien Society/Twitter

    • Buck Henry

      The son of a silent film-era actress and a stockbroker, Buck Henry (Dec. 9, 1930-January 8, 2020) had a bifurcated childhood, divided between Hollywood and New York, listening to the sophisticated chatter of his mother's friends and co-workers. "I saw how silly and funny and trivial these stars could be," he said in a 1997 interview. "But I also remember thinking, 'Gee, this would be a good way to live. These people are not responsible for anything except their own talents and their own vices.'"

      In the 1950s Henry's puckish sense of humor pranked many in the news media when he helped launch the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals, whose aim was to garb animals with "simple, decent, and comfortable clothing," he told CBS News straight-faced.

      He worked as a gag-writer for television before joining up with Mel Brooks to create the classic TV spy spoof, "Get Smart." He then began a long association with director Mike Nichols, as the screenwriter of "The Graduate," earning an Oscar nomination (which he had to share with another writer whose earlier script had been rejected). Henry also appeared as a desk clerk in the film, opposite a nervous Dustin Hoffman on his way to an illicit rendezvous with Anne Bancroft.

      Henry scripted "Catch-22," "The Owl and the Pussycat," "What's Up, Doc?," "The Day of the Dolphin," "First Family," and "To Die For." He also co-starred in Warren Beatty's "Heaven Can Wait" (pictured), for which he earned his second Oscar nomination, for co-directing (with Beatty).

      But Henry became even more well-known for his string of appearances on "Saturday Night Live," beginning in 1976. He hosted the show 10 times, often serving as John Belushi's mild-mannered foil in "Samurai" sketches, and playing the nerdy father of nerdy Bill Murray.

      Hounded for years to write a sequel to "The Graduate," Henry made a cameo appearance as himself in Robert Altman's 1992 satire, "The Player," pitching "The Graduate, Part II," with Julia Roberts as Dustin Hoffman and Katharine Ross' daughter, and Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson, who'd suffered a stroke: "It'll be funny. Wild, weird and funny, and with a stroke," he promised.

      Henry also appeared in the short-lived sketch series "The New Show," and created the sci-fi parody "Quark." Among his later acting credits were TV's "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," "30 Rock" and "Hot in Cleveland," and the films "Rude Awakening" and "Breakfast of Champions."

      "I never wrote an outline, or a treatment," Henry said in 2013, describing his writing process for the Writers Guild Foundation: "Before I start, I like to know the beginning, I like to know the end ... It's a very good idea to have, besides the beginning and the end in mind – even if you change the end when you get there – a scene somewhere in-between them that you really want to write, that you are driven to get there. 'Oh God, I got to do this and this and this, but then I'll have this!' It's like spending a lot of money and learning another language just to get a hot date."

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Elizabeth Wurtzel

      "I learned from Bob Dylan that, if you are good with words, you can invent whatever life you want. That is the power of writing."

      Her writing was described in a touching obituary in The New Yorker as "a gale-force project of unbridled self-mythologizing." Through the years, author and essayist Elizabeth Wurtzel (July 31, 1967-January 7, 2020) brought a blistering honesty to the page, which earned her fame in her mid-20s with the 1994 publication of her bestselling confessional "Prozac Nation." Wurtzel wrote of her parents' divorce, of addiction, depression, and an adolescence marked by drugs, sex and self-destructive behaviors.

      "I don't mean to sound like a spoiled brat," she wrote. "I know that into every sunny life a little rain must fall and all that, but in my case the crisis-level hysteria is an all-too-recurring theme."

      For many she became a Gen X symbol of fortitude and survival, though her writing also brought her mockery (Newsweek described her as ''the famously depressed Elizabeth Wurtzel''). Her writer's voice was jaded and ironic, tapping into rage and gender politics, and she was oversharing long before the social media era took hold. But she was not lost. Wurtzel graduated from Harvard and Yale Law (though the latter she characterized as a whim to counter writer's block); published articles and essays in New York magazine, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Guardian and Elle; and authored such books as "Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women" and "More, Now, Again: A Memoir of Addiction" (in which she wrote about trying to satisfy her cocaine and Ritalin addictions while on a book publicity tour).

      She was polarizing and diffident, to the point of putting her foot right in it. (In 2001 she told a Canadian newspaper she had no emotional reaction to the falling of the Twin Towers just blocks from her apartment; she later claimed she was misquoted, but the damage was done, as Miramax put the just-completed film version of "Prozac Nation" on the shelf, and never gave it a proper U.S. release.)

      In 2013 she wrote in New York magazine, "I have always made choices without considering the consequences, because I know all I get is now. Maybe I get later, too, but I will deal with that later. I choose pleasure over what is practical. I may be the only person who ever went to law school on a lark. And I wonder what I was thinking about with all those other larks, my beautiful larks, larks flying away."

      Credit: Penguin Random House

    • Neil Peart

      "I was very academic until I discovered drums," drummer and lyricist Neil Peart (Sept. 12, 1952-Jan. 7, 2020) said in a 2017 interview with Classic Rock. "Then I was a monomaniac about drumming. I was physically awkward. My ankles were weak, so I couldn't play any sports. I couldn't skate and I couldn't play hockey, which in Canada is like football is in the U.K. And that makes you a pariah as a boy."

      Born in Ontario, Peart replaced the original drummer of the Canadian band Rush before the group's first U.S. tour in 1974. Rush's first album with Peart was 1975's platinum-seller "Fly by Night." Another album released the same year, "Caress of Steel," was certified gold.

      In 1976 the band marked a major breakthrough with the album "2112," which sold three million units in America.

      Peart would place fourth on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time (just behind Ginger Baker, Keith Moon and John Bonham). Peart's jaw-dropping percussion skills, though, were matched by his wondrous skill with lyrics, as Rush composed song after thought-provoking song that deftly explored the human condition or conjured up mysterious realms beyond the humdrum life of the band's heyday in the 1970s, '80s and '90s. Peart was precise, deliberate and skilled behind his sprawling drum kit, but his innovative lyrics helped set Rush apart from other prog rock bands.

      Some of Rush's best-known songs include "The Spirit of Radio," "Tom Sawyer," and "Subdivisions." The band's most successful album, "Moving Pictures," earned Rush the first of seven Grammy nominations.

      The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining "the signature traits of progressive rock with a proto typical heavy-metal sound."

      In 2015, Peart announced he was retiring from touring, saying he was struggling with ailments and concerned he would not be able to play in top form.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/REUTERS

    • Don Larsen

      He would retire from the major leagues in 1967 after 14 seasons, with a losing 81-91 record. But on October 8, 1956, at Yankee Stadium in New York City, pitcher Don Larsen (August 7, 1929-January 1, 2020) became the first and only person to throw a perfect game in a World Series, as the Yankees downed the Brooklyn Dodgers 2-0, on their way to becoming world champions.

      Larsen had wallowed with the losing St. Louis Browns and Baltimore Orioles (his combined won-loss record in 1953-54 was 10-33), before being traded to the Yankees. With the Bronx Bombers he changed his pitching style – his abbreviated windup kept batters off-guard – and managed a couple of seasons in which he won 10 or more games. But nothing in his years on the mound (or partying off the field) presaged Larsen's perfect World Series performance, after which catcher Yogi Berra leapt into his arms in celebration.

      "I never had control like that before or since," he told Sports Illustrated in 2006. "It just seemed that everything I threw was on the black."

      He bounced around to several other teams – the Kansas City Athletics, Chicago White Six, San Francisco Giants, Houston Colt .45s, and the Chicago Cubs – before retiring, upon which he became a paper company salesman in San Jose, Calif. And while he didn't boast about his pro ball career, his customers would eventually make the connection, even if it took them a while: "When they realized who I was, it pretty much meant I had a deal," he told Sports Illustrated.

      In a remarkable bit of timing, Larsen threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium on July 18, 1999, Yogi Berra Day, and then sat back and watched Yankee David Cone pitch a perfect game all his own, one of only 23 in major league baseball history. 

      Credit: AP Photo