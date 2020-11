Meet Xiao Qi Ji, the Smithsonian National Zoo's star panda cub The giant panda cub, born in August at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is a star attraction, with an online audience via the zoo's "Panda Cam." Correspondent Rita Braver reports on the birth of Xiao Qi Ji (whose name means "little miracle" in Chinese), and the shared efforts of China and the United States to protect a threatened species.