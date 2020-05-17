Live

Pandemic: A snapshot of life on the Jersey Shore

    • Atlantic City

      The Atlantic City boardwalk was nearly empty on the evening of Monday, March 16, 2020, after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered casinos, movie theaters and gyms to close indefinitely beginning at 8 p.m., to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

      In inky black-and-white, photographer Lori Nichols captured the haunting desolation of empty Jersey Shore communities, just weeks before the summer season. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Atlantic City

      Signs announce the closure of Tropicana Atlantic City, Monday night, March 16, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Lori Nichols

      Photographer Lori Nichols is a multimedia specialist for NJ Advance Media, whose work has been published in the South Jersey Times and on NJ.com.

      Here she wears makeshift PPE while shooting the boardwalks and beaches of Jersey Shore communities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. "The scarf and my clothing went right into the washer when I got home, and I stayed about ten feet away (or further) from most people that were out and about," she wrote on Instagram. 

      Not that there were that many out and about; Nichols' photos evoke a haunted quality of scenes devoid of people, and an environment that appears to have returned to a more natural, pre-tourist mecca state. 

      Credit: Lori Nichols/Instagram

    • Atlantic City

      The Golden Nugget Atlantic City is mostly dark on Friday, March 20, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Atlantic City

      The boardwalk is empty and very few lights remain on at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., due to the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Atlantic City

      The doors to the Wild Wild West Casino at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino are padlocked, Friday, March 20, 2020. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Atlantic City

      Two men ride their bikes on an otherwise empty boardwalk near Wild Wild West Casino at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, Friday night, March 20, 2020. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Asbury Park

      The sign underneath "Tillie" on the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J., reads "Stay safe, be kind," on Thursday, March 26, 2020. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Asbury Park

      Placards encouraging people to "please continue social distancing when outdoors" dot the boardwalk in Asbury Park, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Asbury Park

      People enjoy the beach in Asbury Park, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Lavallette

      A small sign marks that the beach and boardwalk in Lavallette, N.J., are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, March 26, 2020. People were still using the beach and boardwalk, but some were unaware of the closure.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Sea Girt

      Orange netting blocks access to the boardwalk in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Sea Girt

      People walk along the beach in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Officials had closed the boardwalk in the morning due to concern over people spreading the coronavirus, but the beach remained open.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      A dead horseshoe crab lies upside-down on the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Thursday, April 2, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Details of the sand near the Cove beach in Brigantine, N.J., Friday, April 3, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      A plastic chair lies in the dunes in Brigantine, N.J., Friday, April 3, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Scenes from a walk along the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Friday, April 3, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Tire marks remain in the sand as a couple walks along the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Saturday, April 4, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Patterns are formed in the sand on the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Saturday, April 4, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      A vehicle drives on the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Saturday, April 4, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Bird prints remain in the hardened sand near a shell on the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Monday, April 6, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Golden Nugget Atlantic City are seen to the left of the Brigantine Bridge from the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Thursday, April 9, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      The jetty in the south end of Brigantine, N.J., Thursday, April 9, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Piles of beach wrack lie on the beach and clouds fill the sky as a storm approaches Brigantine, N.J., Thursday, April 9, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      An SUV on the south end of Brigantine beach is illuminated by the sun as winds kick up from an approaching storm, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Fragments of shells cover the side of a dune in Brigantine, N.J., Thursday, April 9, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      Scenes from a walk along the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Thursday, April 9, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      A ship heads out to sea from Atlantic City, by way of Absecon Inlet, as seen from Brigantine, N.J., Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Brigantine

      A surfer heads back to shore in Brigantine, N.J., Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Atlantic City

      On Saturday, May 2, state and many county parks were reopened. Here, people enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on a dock at Senator Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Berkeley Township

      People, one of whom is wearing a face covering, fish at John C. Bartlett Jr. County Park at Berkeley Island in Berkeley Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020. 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Wildwood

      The Boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Wildwood

      The Great White rollercoaster at Morey's Piers' Adventure Amusement Pier, Wildwood, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Wildwood

      The Giant Wheel at Morey's Piers' Mariner's Amusement Pier, Wildwood, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Lower Township

      The wreck of the SS Atlantus, off Sunset Beach, Lower Township, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Lower Township

      Cape May Point State Park, Lower Township, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020.

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

    • Cape May

      Cape May, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020.

      For more info: 
      Lori Nichols (Instagram)

           
      Edited by CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan           

            
      See also: 

      Credit: Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com