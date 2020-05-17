Pandemic: A snapshot of life on the Jersey Shore

Photographer Lori Nichols is a multimedia specialist for NJ Advance Media, whose work has been published in the South Jersey Times and on NJ.com.
Here she wears makeshift PPE while shooting the boardwalks and beaches of Jersey Shore communities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. "The scarf and my clothing went right into the washer when I got home, and I stayed about ten feet away (or further) from most people that were out and about," she wrote on Instagram.
Not that there were that many out and about; Nichols' photos evoke a haunted quality of scenes devoid of people, and an environment that appears to have returned to a more natural, pre-tourist mecca state.