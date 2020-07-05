"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/5 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at how changes to large-venue sports and entertainment events are altering the ways we have fun in an age of social distancing. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with comic actor and artist Jim Carrey about his “semi-autobiographical novel,” “Memoirs and Misinformation”; Norman Lear and Dick Van Dyke talk with Mo Rocca about the passing of a comedy giant, Carl Reiner; Ted Koppel reports on how the pandemic could mark the end of a New York City icon – yellow cab drivers; Kristine Johnson chats with Grammy-winner Gary Clark Jr., one of the best guitarists in a generation; Kelefa Sanneh reflects on Frederick Douglass' 1852 speech, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”; and Jim Gaffigan discusses pre-programmed computer alerts reminding him of all the events he would have gone to if COVID hadn’t cancelled them.