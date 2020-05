Baking bread If you're like many people holed up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are spending more time in the kitchen. And with yeast sales up more than 600 percent compared to a year ago, it's a good bet what's coming out of more and more ovens is freshly-baked bread. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with bread expert Jim Lahey, of New York's Sullivan Street Bakery, and with budding bread bakers who are finding nourishment not just for the body, but for the soul.