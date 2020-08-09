Live

Britain examines its slave-trade past

The Black Lives Matter campaign, which was propelled by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has become a worldwide movement, particularly in Britain, where the former colonial power is struggling to come to terms with the global stain of racism and its slave-trading history. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with art curators and historians about how countries like Britain profited from the triangle trade, and how slave owners profited even after slavery was abolished.
