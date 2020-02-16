Harrison Ford on "The Call of the Wild" Harrison Ford has embodied some of the most enduring characters ever put on film as part of the "Star Wars" and Indiana Jones franchises. In his latest movie role he has embarked on one of the most enduring tales of Man's Best Friend ever written: Jack London's "The Call of the Wild." Correspondent Lee Cowan sat down with the Oscar-nominated actor to talk about performing opposite a CGI dog; returning to the character of Indiana Jones for another upcoming adventure; and speaking out as an advocate for protecting the environment, among his other passionate causes.