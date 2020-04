"Mrs. America" and the fight over the ERA A new TV series, "Mrs. America," dramatizes the battle fought by women for, and against, the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, from feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Bella Abzug and Shirley Chisholm, to conservative advocate Phyllis Schlafly. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with the all-star cast, including Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracy Ullman, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks and Margo Martindale.