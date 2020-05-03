Department stores on the ropes, while online grocery sales climb As Americans shelter at home, everyday shopping habits have changed, perhaps permanently, with online grocery sales way up, and department stores struggling to survive. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks with Brookfield Properties executive Stephanie Brager; Jan Whitaker, who has written about the history of department stores; and Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University, about the future of retail.