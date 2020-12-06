Dua Lipa and her plan for world domination Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa's latest album, "Future Nostalgia," a collection of dance hits – released just as lockdowns began – has become a soundtrack to her fans' isolation. The Grammy-winner talked with correspondent Roxana Saberi about her determination to leave home at 15 to build a music career; how her lyrics reflect her growing confidence as a young woman in the industry; and how she came up with the next best thing to a world tour during COVID-19.