Full disclosure: The truth behinds NDAs In the wake of widespread revelations about sexual harassment that have brought down dozens of powerful men (including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein), the role of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, has been criticized for protecting serial offenders. Former news anchor Gretchen Carlson and her Fox News colleague Julie Roginsky talk with Faith Salie about Lift Our Voices, an organization they helped found that advocates for laws banning the use of confidentiality agreements in sexual harassment settlements. Salie also talks with University of Pennsylvania Law School professor David Hoffman and attorney Debra Katz about the harm NDAs can do.