Recipe: Guy Fieri's Quick BBQ Brisket

"This is killer on its own and it makes double-killer brisket sandwiches the next day. Just make sure you get what's called the second, or deckle, cut of brisket. It has the amount of fat we need for the smokin' flavor we want. The pressure cooker cuts the braising time down to a fraction of what it takes in a regular pot, but for the righteous results you've still gotta let the spice rub soak in for at least a couple of hours before cooking."

Quick BBQ Brisket

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus at least 2 hours for the brisket rub

Ingredients:

Brisket rub

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

4 pounds second-cut (deckle) beef brisket, cut into 3 equal pieces

BBQ sauce

2 cups Beef Stock, homemade or low-sodium store-bought

1 cup BBQ sauce (such as Guy Fieri Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce)

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup yellow mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large yellow onion, sliced ½ inch thick

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-inch slices

1 green bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-inch slices

One 12-ounce bottle lager beer

¼ cup thinly bias-sliced green onions (white and light green parts), for garnish

Kosher salt, for finishing the meat



Instructions:

To prepare the brisket rub, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Rub into and all over the brisket pieces. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator on a baking sheet for at least 2 hours and up to overnight. To make the BBQ sauce, combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. Cover and set aside. In a pressure cooker over medium-high heat, heat the canola oil until hot. Add the brisket pieces and cook for 6 to 7 minutes on each side, until well browned. Add the onion and bell peppers to the pot and cook, stirring, until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour in the reserved BBQ sauce and the beer. Add enough water to come just three-quarters of the way up the sides of the beef in the pot. Bring to a simmer. Cover with the pressure cooker lid and securely lock it in place according to the manufacturer's directions. Increase the heat to high and bring the cooker to high pressure; you can tell it's there by the steam escaping from the valve or a high-pitched whistling noise. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 45 minutes, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a steady, consistent pressure. Remove the pressure cooker from the heat and let the pressure come down for 10 minutes. If the cooker has a dedicated steam or pressure release valve, carefully discharge any remaining gentle pressure by releasing it. If the cooker has just the top pressure regulator, wait for the cover lock to release, then carefully remove the regulator cap. Let the pot stand for 3 to 4 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Using tongs, transfer the brisket to a plate and set aside. Place the pot with the braising liquid over high heat and simmer the sauce until reduced and slightly thickened. Slice the brisket against the grain, arrange it on a serving platter, and spoon the sauce, onion, and bell peppers on top. Garnish with the green onions and finish with a sprinkle of salt. Serve.



From "Guy Fieri Family Food: 125 Real-Deal Recipes – Kitchen Tested, Home Approved" by Guy Fieri. Copyright © 2016 by Guy Fieri. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved. Available in Hardcover and eBook formats via Amazon.



