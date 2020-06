Housecleaning in a time of pandemic With more time on our hands during quarantine, deep spring cleaning has swept the country, including with our own Jane Pauley, who found a handy tool just perfect for brightening those pesky baseboards. She also talks with Cheryl Mendelson, who wrote the book on housekeeping, "Home Comforts"; and with Nicole Keith, president of the American College of Sports Medicine, who explains why cleaning is good for your physical AND mental health.