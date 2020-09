Hail to the chiefs’ portraits The White House hosts a unique and historic collection of artwork: Portraits of the men who have held the highest office in the land. Portraitist John Howard Sanden talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the pressures and pleasures of committing the likeness of a U.S. president or first lady to canvas. Rocca also explores the long-held and bipartisan tradition of artfully preserving the occupants of the White House.