Quackery: A history of fake medicine and cure-alls How does one treat a COVID-19 infection? If someone tells you “Drink bleach,” or tries to sell you a “coronavirus prevention pill,” run away! Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with “Quackery” co-author Dr. Lydia Kang, and with Dr. Stephen Barrett (who runs the Quackwatch website), about the history of quack medicine, and of charlatans and snake oil salesmen who use fears about medical conditions to separate fools from their money with almost surgical precision.