Dr. Jill Biden on family, teaching, loss and levity A community college teacher, even while serving as the second lady during the Obama administration, Dr. Jill Biden says she wants to continue to teach even if her husband, former vice president Joe Biden, wins the presidency. In an interview with correspondent Rita Braver, Jill talks about her childhood, her marriage, standing up for her family, the loss of a child, the challenges of campaigning, and seeking joy even in challenging times.