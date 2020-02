Happily ever after Forty-five-year-old Corey Cunningham, who has an incurable brain tumor and is under hospice care, had one item on his bucket list: get married. So, doctors and nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital rushed him to the chapel, where he became the first patient there to have his bachelor status removed. Steve Hartman meets the bride and the groom, who explains why he feels like "the luckiest man alive."