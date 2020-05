Comfort food for discomforting times It's not one of the five basic food groups, but if it were, "comfort food" would be the most popular right now. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with food writer and TV host Samin Nosrat, and with Anna Boiardi – grandniece of THE Chef Boyardee – to find out why, for many people, eating familiar foods (or anything covered in cheese) is like a warm hug. And yes, in a time of stay-at-home orders, good old-fashioned baking in the oven is hot!