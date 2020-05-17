"Sunday Morning" Matinee: Itzhak Perlman & the Juilliard Orchestra

The Juilliard School in New York City, one of the world's premier educational institutions for the performing arts, has undertaken many virtual projects since the coronavirus pandemic necessitated remote learning for its classes. Despite being scattered throughout the world, students are managing to create art together.
In this video produced exclusively for "CBS Sunday Morning," renowned violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman (a Juilliard alumnus and faculty member) leads the 48-member Juilliard Orchestra in a virtual group performance of "Nimrod" (Variation IX) from Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations."
Each of the musicians recorded their individual parts in more than 35 international locations – from Massachusetts to California, and from Ireland and Spain to China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea.
"Presently we are scattered all over the globe," said Perlman. "But our commitment to making music, and sharing music, is as strong as ever."
On Friday, May 22, more than a third of the orchestra's members will be among the 280 graduates taking part in Juilliard's 115th commencement – this year a virtual ceremony that will feature cellist Yo-Yo Ma and which will be streamed at juilliard.edu/live beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
"Nimrod" from Elgar's "Enigma Variations," Op. 36
The Juilliard Orchestra
Itzhak Perlman, Conductor
Violin
Timothy Chooi (BM '19, Artist Diploma '21)
Randall Goosby (Pre-College '14; BM '18, MM '20)
Jeremy Lap Hei Hao (MM '20)
Hyojin Ellen Kim (BM '22)
William Lee (BM '21)
Mai Matsumoto (BM '22)
Nathan Meltzer (Pre-College '18; BM '22)
Jason Moon (BM '21)
Clara Neubauer (Pre-College '19; BM '23)
Oliver Neubauer (Pre-College '18; BM '22)
Grace Rosier (BM '21)
Ziyao Sun (BM '19, MM '21)
Max Tan (MM '17, Artist Diploma '19, DMA '24)
Helenmarie Vassiliou (BM '20, MM '21)
Viola
Bethlehem Hadgu (BM '22)
Claire Satchwell (BM '21)
Elijah Spies (BM '20)
Sarah Sung (BM '20)
Cameren Anai Williams (BM '22)
Cello
Clara Abel (BM '18, MM '20)
Shangwen Liao (BM '20)
Osheen Manukyan (BM '22)
Anne Richardson (Pre-College '15; BM '19, MM '20)
Eliana Razzino Yang (Pre-College '18; BM '22)
Double Bass
Blake Hilley (BM '22)
Zachary Marzulli (Pre-College '17; BM '21)
Dimitrios Mattas (BM '22)
Flute
Chris Wong (MM '20)
Yejin Lisa Choi (BM '20)
Oboe
Rachel Ahn (Pre-College '15; MM '21)
Daniel Gurevich (BM '20)
Clarinet
Sunho Song (BM '18, MM '20)
Ning Zhang (BM '18, MM '20)
Bassoon
Michael Lamar (MM '21)
Joey Lavarias (BM '18, MM '20)
Rebecca G. Krown (MM '20)
Horn
Hannah Miller (MM '20)
Ryan Williamson (BM '22)
Gabrielle Pho (BM '22)
Alana Yee (MM '21)
Trumpet
Anthony Barrington (BM '21)
Peter Hoyle (BM '20)
Michael Chen (MM '20)
Trombone
Carlos Jiménez Fernández (BM '22)
Ethan Shrier (BM '21)
Bass Trombone
Marco Gomez (BM '20)
Tuba
Deandre Desir (Pre-College '18; BM '22)
Timpani
Omar El-Abidin (Pre-College '17; BM '21)
Recorded in:
Alexandria, Virginia
Algeciras, Spain
Atlanta, Georgia
Boston, Massachusetts
Chicago, Illinois
Cupertino, California
Daytona Beach, Florida
Ellicott City, Maryland
Hackensack, New Jersey
Herndon, Virginia
Hong Kong
Hsinchu County, Taiwan
Louisville, Kentucky
Miami, Florida
Montclair, New Jersey
New York, New York
Northvale, New Jersey
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pleasanton, California
Potomac, Maryland
Quakertown, Pennsylvania
Qingdao, China
San Diego, California
San Jose, California
Saratoga Springs, Utah
Seongnam, South Korea
Seoul, South Korea
St. George, Utah
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Wall Township, New Jersey
West Hartford, Connecticut
West Palm Beach, Florida
Wexford, Ireland
For more info:
More from "Sunday Morning" Matinee: