"Sunday Morning" Matinee: Itzhak Perlman & the Juilliard Orchestra

The Juilliard School in New York City, one of the world's premier educational institutions for the performing arts, has undertaken many virtual projects since the coronavirus pandemic necessitated remote learning for its classes. Despite being scattered throughout the world, students are managing to create art together.

In this video produced exclusively for "CBS Sunday Morning," renowned violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman (a Juilliard alumnus and faculty member) leads the 48-member Juilliard Orchestra in a virtual group performance of "Nimrod" (Variation IX) from Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations."

Each of the musicians recorded their individual parts in more than 35 international locations – from Massachusetts to California, and from Ireland and Spain to China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

"Presently we are scattered all over the globe," said Perlman. "But our commitment to making music, and sharing music, is as strong as ever."

Itzhak Perlman conducts the Juilliard Orchestra in a virtual group performance of a passage from Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations." Juiliard School

On Friday, May 22, more than a third of the orchestra's members will be among the 280 graduates taking part in Juilliard's 115th commencement – this year a virtual ceremony that will feature cellist Yo-Yo Ma and which will be streamed at juilliard.edu/live beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

"Nimrod" from Elgar's "Enigma Variations," Op. 36

The Juilliard Orchestra

Itzhak Perlman, Conductor

Violin

Timothy Chooi (BM '19, Artist Diploma '21)

Randall Goosby (Pre-College '14; BM '18, MM '20)

Jeremy Lap Hei Hao (MM '20)

Hyojin Ellen Kim (BM '22)

William Lee (BM '21)

Mai Matsumoto (BM '22)

Nathan Meltzer (Pre-College '18; BM '22)

Jason Moon (BM '21)

Clara Neubauer (Pre-College '19; BM '23)

Oliver Neubauer (Pre-College '18; BM '22)

Grace Rosier (BM '21)

Ziyao Sun (BM '19, MM '21)

Max Tan (MM '17, Artist Diploma '19, DMA '24)

Helenmarie Vassiliou (BM '20, MM '21)

Viola

Bethlehem Hadgu (BM '22)

Claire Satchwell (BM '21)

Elijah Spies (BM '20)

Sarah Sung (BM '20)

Cameren Anai Williams (BM '22)

Cello

Clara Abel (BM '18, MM '20)

Shangwen Liao (BM '20)

Osheen Manukyan (BM '22)

Anne Richardson (Pre-College '15; BM '19, MM '20)

Eliana Razzino Yang (Pre-College '18; BM '22)

Double Bass

Blake Hilley (BM '22)

Zachary Marzulli (Pre-College '17; BM '21)

Dimitrios Mattas (BM '22)

Flute

Chris Wong (MM '20)

Yejin Lisa Choi (BM '20)

Oboe

Rachel Ahn (Pre-College '15; MM '21)

Daniel Gurevich (BM '20)

Clarinet

Sunho Song (BM '18, MM '20)

Ning Zhang (BM '18, MM '20)

Bassoon

Michael Lamar (MM '21)

Joey Lavarias (BM '18, MM '20)

Rebecca G. Krown (MM '20)

Horn

Hannah Miller (MM '20)

Ryan Williamson (BM '22)

Gabrielle Pho (BM '22)

Alana Yee (MM '21)

Trumpet

Anthony Barrington (BM '21)

Peter Hoyle (BM '20)

Michael Chen (MM '20)

Trombone

Carlos Jiménez Fernández (BM '22)

Ethan Shrier (BM '21)

Bass Trombone

Marco Gomez (BM '20)

Tuba

Deandre Desir (Pre-College '18; BM '22)

Timpani

Omar El-Abidin (Pre-College '17; BM '21)

Recorded in:

Alexandria, Virginia

Algeciras, Spain

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Cupertino, California

Daytona Beach, Florida

Ellicott City, Maryland

Hackensack, New Jersey

Herndon, Virginia

Hong Kong

Hsinchu County, Taiwan

Louisville, Kentucky

Miami, Florida

Montclair, New Jersey

New York, New York

Northvale, New Jersey

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pleasanton, California

Potomac, Maryland

Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Qingdao, China

San Diego, California

San Jose, California

Saratoga Springs, Utah

Seongnam, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea

St. George, Utah

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Wall Township, New Jersey

West Hartford, Connecticut

West Palm Beach, Florida

Wexford, Ireland



