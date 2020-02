Yad Vashem: Remembering victims of the Holoca... Cut into a Jerusalem hillside is a striking modern memorial to an unthinkable past. Part museum and part archive, Yad Vashem stores documents and artifacts of the Holocaust, the stories of millions of victims, and the testimonies of survivors who lost family members and loved ones. Seth Doane reports on the efforts made by museum staff and volunteers to identify and commemorate the millions of souls lost to the Nazis' genocide.