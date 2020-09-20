The New Season: Fall music releases

"Sunday Morning" presents a rundown of some of the most notable upcoming music releases:

September 23

Tokimonsta, "Oasis Nocturno Remixed"

September 25

Andrew Renfroe, "Dark Gray"

A$AP Ferg, "Floor Seats II"

Carrie Underwood, "My Gift"

Deftones, "Ohms"

Diana Krall, "This Dream of You"

Giveon, "Take Time"

Giveon performs "Vanish," from the album "Take Time":

Guns N' Roses, "Greatest Hits" (vinyl release)

Janie Fricke, "A Cowgirl Country Christmas"

Jessie Reyez "Before Love Came to Kill Us" (superdeluxe release)

Joji, "Nectar"

Lawrence Sieberth Quartet, "An Evening In Paris"

Prince, "Sign O' The Times" (reissue)

Public Enemy, "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down"

Sarah Kirkland Snider, "Mass for the Endangered"

Seth Bogart, "Men on the Verge of Nothing"

SuperM, "SuperM"

The Neighbourhood, "Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones"

The War and Treaty, "Hearts Town"

Tim Heidecker, "Fear of Death"

Trevor Hall, "In And Through The Body"

Zach Heckendorf, "Hawk Talk"

September 26

Jimmy Sweeney, "Without You"

Infectious Grooves, "Take You on a Ride"

Jimmy Giuffre, "Graz 1961"

WURM, "Poison/Zero Sum"

October 1

Sam Gendel, "DRM"

October 2

Andrew Farris, "Love Makes The World"

The Awakening Orchestra, "volume ii: to call her to a higher plain"

Ben Kweller, "Circuit Boredom" (vinyl release)

Blackpink, "The Album"

Bon Jovi, "2020"

Conway Twitty, "A Twismas Story" (reissue)

David Adam Byrnes, "Neon Town"

Dawes, "Good Luck With Whatever"

Dayna Stephens, "Right Now! Live at the Village Vanguard"

Dolly Parton, "A Holly Dolly Christmas"

Ella Fitzgerald, "The Lost Berlin Tapes"

Ella Fitzgerald performs "Mack The Knife," from the album "Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes":

Herb Alpert, "Herb Alpert Is..." (box set)

Ingrid Andres, "Lady Like" (deluxe version)

Joachim Cooder, "Over That Road I'm Bound"

Lee Greenwood, "Same River, Different Bridge" (reissue)

Lee Greenwood, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (reissue)

Lilbootycall, "23"

Mariah Carey, "The Rarities"

NIKI, "Moonchild Live"

Robert Plant, "Digging Deep Anthology"

Shania Twain, "The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition"

Simi, "Restless II"

Rodrigo y Gabriela, "Mettavolution Live"

Silver Synthetic, "Out of the Darkness"

Suzy Bogguss, "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas" (reissue)

The LACS, "Livin', Lovin', Dyin"

Yung Gravy, "Gasanova"

October 9

Brothers Osborne, "Skeletons"

The Budos Band, "Long In The Tooth"

Future Islands, "As Long As You Are"

iDKHOW, "Razzmatazz"

John Lennon, "Gimme Some Truth - The Ultimate Mixes"

Kathleen, "Kathleen II"

Lana Del Rey, "Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass"

Linkin Park, "Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition"

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, "Love Valley"

North Americans, "Roped In" (vinyl release)

Patrick Droney, "State of the Heart"

Ron Miles, "Rainbow Sign"

Ron Miles performs "Queen of the South," from the album "Rainbow Sign":

Sade, "This Far" (Box set)

Simon Moullier, "Spirit Song"

T. Graham Brown, "Bare Bones"

Tears For Fears, "The Seeds Of Love" (super deluxe edition box set)

October 13

Low Cut Connie, "Private Lives"

October 16

Beabadoobee, "Fake it Flowers"

Blue Note Re:imagined (Various Artists)

Lous and the Yakuza, "Gore"

Mira Goto, "Nobody Warned Me"

Pluralone, "I Don't Feel Well"

Sasha Sloan, "Only Child"

Sir Woman, "Bitch"

Tim Atwood, "Who I Am"

The Struts, "Strange Days"

Tom Petty, "Wildflowers & All the Rest"

Tom Petty performs "Wildflowers":

October 23

Beastie Boys, "Beastie Boys Music"

Bootsy Collins, "The Power of One"

Bruce Springsteen, "Letter To You"

Bruce Springsteen performs "Letter To You":

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, "Live At The Tennessee Theatre"

Don McLean, "Still Playin' Favorites"

Don McLean, "Starry Starry Night: Live In Austin" (reissue)

Ela Minus, "acts of rebellion"

Fraser T Smith, "12 Questions"

Jeff Tweedy, "Love Is The King"

Joel Ross, "Who Are You?"

Laura Benanti, "Laura Benanti"

Ozzy Osbourne, "Blizzard Of Ozz 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition" (vinyl version)

Melody Gardot, "Sunset in the Blue"

Missio, "Can You Feel The Sun"

Missio performs "Can You Feel The Sun":

Nothing But Thieves, "Moral Panic"

Sam Amidon, "Sam Amidon"

Zero 7, "Shadows"

October 24

Soul Asylum, "Hurry Up & Wait"

October 30

Cam, "The Otherside"

Emi Makabe, "Anniversary"

Goo Goo Dolls, "It's Christmas All Over"

Elvis Costello, "Hello Clockface"

Jacquees, "P.T.O.F"

Keedron Bryant, "The Best Time Of The Year"

Leslie Odom Jr., "The Christmas Album"

Meghan Trainor, "A Very Trainor Christmas"

Sam Grow, "Me and Mine"

Sam Smith, "Love Goes"

Sam Smith performs "Diamonds," from the album "Love Goes":

Style Council, "Long Hot Summers: The Story Of The Style Council"

U2, "All That You Can't Leave Behind: 25th Anniversary Edition" (super deluxe edition box set)

November 6

Kylie Minogue, "Disco"

Kylie Minoque performs "Say Something," from the album "Disco":

Little Mix, "Confetti"

Little River Band, "Black Tie" (with orchestra)

Dave Brubeck, "Lullabies"

Heather Trost, "Petrichor"

The Kanneh-Masons, "Carnival"

Sara Bareilles, "More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season I"

Sara Bareilles performs "Little Voice":

Tunng, "Tunng Presents…DEAD CLUB"

November 13

Ashnikko, "Demidevil"

Brian Eno, "Film Music 1976-2020"

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Elton John, "Elton: Jewel Box"

A previously-unreleased demo of Elton John's "Sing Me No Sad Songs":

Fiona Apple, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" (deluxe CD package)

Gillian Welch, "Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3"

Johnny Cash, "Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra"

Ms Banks, "Bank Statement"

Nané (debut album)

Steve Forbert, "Jackrabbit Slim Live"

"The Gospel Truth: The Complete Singles Collection"

The Nels Cline Singers, "Share the Wealth"

Tristan Perich, "Drift Multiply"

YUNGBLUD, "Weird!"

November 18

Caroline Shaw, "Narrow Sea"

Dave Mason, "Alone Together...Again"

Elvis Costello, "Armed Forces" (super deluxe edition box set)

Gavin Haley, "Unfolding"

John Fogerty & Family, "Fogerty's Factory"

Mary J. Blige, "My Life" (expanded edition)

Rob Mazurek, "Dimensional Stardust" (co-release with International Anthem)

Tani Tabbal, "Now/Then"

November 20

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess

The Chi-Lites, "(For God's Sake) Give More Power To The People"

Das Body, "Peregrine"

Elvis Presley, "From Elvis In Nashville"

Jackie Wilson, "Merry Christmas From Jackie Wilson"

Jimi Hendrix, "Live In Maui"

The Jimi Hendrix Experience performs "Voodoo Child (Sight Return)" from "Live in Maui":

November 27

Baroness, "Live at Maida Vale BBC, "Vol. II"

Sonny Rollins, "Rollins in Holland: The 1967 Studio & Live Recordings" (CD available December 4th)

Sundae Crush, "A Real Sensation"

Volbeat, "HOKUS BONUS"

December 11

MUSE, "Simulation Theory Deluxe Film Box Set"

Date TBD

BENEE

Bring Me The Horizon

Doe Boy x Southside

Elliphant

Foals, "Collected Reworks Vol. III"

James Blake, "Covers"

Josh Groban, "Harmony" (November 2020)

Juicy J, "The Hustle Continues

Kiana Ledé, "Kiki Deluxe" (October 2020)

"Leontyne Price at the Met" (digital available now, CD release early 2021)

Rick Ross

SAINt JHN, "While the World Was Burning"

The Black Keys, "Brothers 10th Anniversary Edition" (remastered & expanded)

Tyla Yaweh

Zara Larsson



Produced by Charis Satchell.