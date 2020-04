A Portland pinball arcade gets a bonus round Only a month ago Logan Bowden was celebrating the resurgence of pinball; his Portland, Ore., company, QuarterWorld, which features scores of classic pinball and arcade games, was a success — until the coronavirus pandemic made pinball parlors a no-go. But QuarterWorld turned harrowing financial news into an opportunity, by offering shut-in Portlanders eager to play the chance to rent its games for their very own home. Luke Burbank reports.